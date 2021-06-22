Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
UTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 203,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,865. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $35.53.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
