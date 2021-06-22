Raymond James Weighs in on Capreit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

