Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE NOA traded up C$0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.36. 186,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,321. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.11. The company has a market cap of C$572.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at C$37,517,004. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.