Raymond James Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.61 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

