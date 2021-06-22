Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.16.

RRC opened at $14.66 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

