Rajat Bahri Sells 88,036 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.