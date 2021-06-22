Raise (RAISE) Trading Down 36.3% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $32,392.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00619057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.44 or 0.07286922 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

