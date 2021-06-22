Rainicorn Trading Down 45.8% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $5.14 million and $285,326.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00110971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.43 or 1.00255016 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

