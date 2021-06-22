Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of RAIFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.