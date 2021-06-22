Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RFL opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 4.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rafael by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

