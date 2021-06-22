Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RFL stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.35. Rafael has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rafael by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rafael by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Rafael by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

