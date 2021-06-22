Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Angi stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,363.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

