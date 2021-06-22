Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AGO opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

