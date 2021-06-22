Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 92,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 480,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,575 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

