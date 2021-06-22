Quhuo (QH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Quhuo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 44,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,681. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 million and a PE ratio of 373.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

