Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,492.95.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,319.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,040.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.