Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $348.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00017225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $555.87 million and approximately $348.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,502,626 coins and its circulating supply is 98,468,823 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

