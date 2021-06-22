Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $183.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

