Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issued By Wedbush

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.
MGNX opened at $22.13 on Monday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
