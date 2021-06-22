Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issued By Wedbush

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MGNX opened at $22.13 on Monday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

