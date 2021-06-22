Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

