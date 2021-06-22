Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $320,128.15 and approximately $91.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

