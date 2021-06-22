Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.32% of Chegg worth $38,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

