Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $30,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE CBU opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.