Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.