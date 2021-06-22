Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.71% of Novanta worth $33,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Novanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

