Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 237,743 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $47,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $39,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.