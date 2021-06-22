Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

