Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $6,734,719. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

