Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,389 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

