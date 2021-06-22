Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 19,305 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

