Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PVBC opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $303.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

