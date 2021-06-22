Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

PRTA opened at $49.41 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

