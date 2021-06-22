ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period.

CSM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 2,770 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52.

