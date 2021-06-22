Proequities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000.

TTAC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

