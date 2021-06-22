Proequities Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Proequities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,152 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 237,334 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.96 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,552. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.