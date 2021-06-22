Proequities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Proequities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,796,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,549,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,028. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

