Proequities Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,609. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $172.06 and a twelve month high of $280.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.27.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

