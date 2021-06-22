Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after buying an additional 740,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,050. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

