Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.56. 117,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,020. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

