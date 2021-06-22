Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

ABEV opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

