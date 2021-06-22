Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 579 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

