Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 405 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

