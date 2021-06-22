Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,558 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Yext by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $1,914,840. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

