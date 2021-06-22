Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,635 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,515. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

