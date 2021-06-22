Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 741 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unitil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

