Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Immunovant by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.