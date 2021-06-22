PowerPool 1-Day Volume Tops $16.34 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,151,345 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

