Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $1.05 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

