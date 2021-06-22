PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PMV Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -$34.44 million -12.93 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.09

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PMV Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4629 17678 38887 768 2.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.25%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

