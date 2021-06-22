Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases 571,400 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 370.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,400 shares during the period. KE makes up 10.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $41,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KE by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $12,344,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KE by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 46,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,571. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 324.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

